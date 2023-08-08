QuantumScape Announces Pricing of Public Offering

QuantumScape Corporation has revealed the pricing of its public offering of 37,500,000 shares of Class A common stock, resulting in $300 million in gross proceeds. This amount does not include underwriting discount, commissions, and estimated offering expenses.

The underwriters of the offering have been granted a 30-day option to purchase an additional 5,625,000 shares at the public offering price, after subtracting the underwriting discount. The public offering is expected to close on August 8, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The joint lead book-running managers for the offering are Evercore ISI and Morgan Stanley. Additionally, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and UBS Investment Bank are serving as additional book-running managers.

This public offering is taking place through a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The statement became effective on August 10, 2022. For further details about the offering, interested parties can visit the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

QuantumScape is primarily focused on the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries. These innovative batteries aim to offer higher energy density, faster charging capabilities, and improved safety features. By advancing these technologies, QuantumScape seeks to contribute to the transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable future with reduced carbon emissions.