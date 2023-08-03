QuantumScape Announces $300 Million Public Offering of Class A Stock

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has revealed plans for a $300 million proposed underwritten public offering of its Class A common stock. The company intends to grant its underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $45 million of Class A stock. The public offering price has not yet been disclosed.

The proceeds from the offering will be utilized for working capital and general purposes, including investments in accordance with the company’s investment policy. As of July 26, QuantumScape had 382.55 million shares of Class A stock and 65.10 million shares of Class B stock outstanding. These figures do not include stock that can be exercised through options, restricted stock units, or shares reserved for future issuance.

The decision to pursue a public offering comes as a surprise to some, given that QuantumScape previously stated having $900 million in liquidity. The company maintains its projection that its cash resources will last into the second half of 2025. Any funds raised from the public offering would further extend this cash runway.

QuantumScape’s intention to utilize the proceeds for short- and intermediate-term investment grade instruments suggests a potential opportunity to leverage high interest rates in government securities. However, the offering is dilutive in nature, resulting in a decrease in QS stock value. New investors acquiring Class A common stock will experience immediate dilution due to the public offering price exceeding the company’s net tangible book value per share.

Furthermore, QuantumScape does not anticipate providing cash dividends in the near future, and its shares may continue to display significant volatility. Despite reporting no revenue during the second quarter, the company has announced its collaboration with an automotive company to introduce QSE-5, a ~5 Ah cell, as its inaugural commercial product.