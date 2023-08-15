First Observance of Quantum Superchemistry

Researchers have successfully observed quantum superchemistry in the laboratory for the first time. Quantum superchemistry is a phenomenon where atoms or molecules that are in the same quantum state react more rapidly compared to those in different states. A quantum state refers to the specific characteristics of a quantum particle, such as its spin or energy level.

To witness quantum superchemistry, the researchers had to manipulate entire molecules into the same quantum state. They discovered that when molecules were in the same quantum state, chemical reactions occurred collectively and at a faster rate. The density of the atoms also played a role, with higher atom density leading to quicker chemical reactions.

The study, led by Cheng Chin, a physics professor at the University of Chicago, was published in the journal Nature Physics. The researchers observed quantum superchemistry in pairs of cesium atoms that formed molecules. By cooling cesium gas to almost absolute zero, the researchers were able to entrain each atom into the same quantum state. They then manipulated the magnetic field to initiate chemical bonding between the atoms.

The reaction to form two-atom cesium molecules happened more rapidly when the atoms were in the same quantum state, compared to when the experiment was conducted under normal conditions. The resulting molecules also shared the same quantum state for several milliseconds before decaying.

The implications of this research are significant for quantum chemistry and quantum computing. Molecules in the same quantum state exhibit similar physical and chemical properties, which could be advantageous for various applications. Additionally, the study falls within the field of ultracold chemistry, aiming for precise control over chemical reactions by utilizing quantum interactions in extremely cold conditions.

The next step for researchers is to explore quantum superchemistry with more complex molecules. This advancement in understanding quantum engineering is considered a major research direction.

