CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

First Observance of Quantum Superchemistry

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 15, 2023
First Observance of Quantum Superchemistry

Researchers have successfully observed quantum superchemistry in the laboratory for the first time. Quantum superchemistry is a phenomenon where atoms or molecules that are in the same quantum state react more rapidly compared to those in different states. A quantum state refers to the specific characteristics of a quantum particle, such as its spin or energy level.

To witness quantum superchemistry, the researchers had to manipulate entire molecules into the same quantum state. They discovered that when molecules were in the same quantum state, chemical reactions occurred collectively and at a faster rate. The density of the atoms also played a role, with higher atom density leading to quicker chemical reactions.

The study, led by Cheng Chin, a physics professor at the University of Chicago, was published in the journal Nature Physics. The researchers observed quantum superchemistry in pairs of cesium atoms that formed molecules. By cooling cesium gas to almost absolute zero, the researchers were able to entrain each atom into the same quantum state. They then manipulated the magnetic field to initiate chemical bonding between the atoms.

The reaction to form two-atom cesium molecules happened more rapidly when the atoms were in the same quantum state, compared to when the experiment was conducted under normal conditions. The resulting molecules also shared the same quantum state for several milliseconds before decaying.

The implications of this research are significant for quantum chemistry and quantum computing. Molecules in the same quantum state exhibit similar physical and chemical properties, which could be advantageous for various applications. Additionally, the study falls within the field of ultracold chemistry, aiming for precise control over chemical reactions by utilizing quantum interactions in extremely cold conditions.

The next step for researchers is to explore quantum superchemistry with more complex molecules. This advancement in understanding quantum engineering is considered a major research direction.

(Note: This is a rewritten and reformatted version of the original article. All author information, contact details, and sources have been removed.)

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Unlocking the Potential of Machine Learning in European Telecoms: Strategies for Successful Model Operationalization

Aug 15, 2023
News

Ensuring Uninterrupted Service: The Role of Security Manual Templates in Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

Aug 15, 2023
News

Bungie’s Destiny 2 Showcase to Reveal The Final Shape Expansion and More

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Satellite

National Reconnaissance Office Seeking New Imaging Capabilities

Aug 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Unlocking the Potential of Machine Learning in European Telecoms: Strategies for Successful Model Operationalization

Aug 15, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

The Third-Gen AirPods Now Available at a Discount on Amazon

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Daily Deals for Tuesday, August 15: PS5 Console, DualSense Controller, SSD Upgrade, Star Wars Lightsaber, LG Gaming Monitor, and More

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments