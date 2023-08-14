Scientists Observe Quantum Superchemistry for the First Time in the Lab

Researchers have successfully observed “quantum superchemistry” in a laboratory setting, a phenomenon that has long been theorized but never before seen. Quantum superchemistry occurs when atoms or molecules in the same quantum state chemically react more rapidly than those in different quantum states. To demonstrate this phenomenon, researchers had to intentionally bring entire molecules into the same quantum state. When they did, they found that the chemical reactions occurred collectively rather than individually, with reactions happening more quickly as the density of atoms increased.

Led by Cheng Chin, a professor of physics at the University of Chicago, the team reported their findings in the journal Nature Physics. They observed quantum superchemistry in cesium atoms that paired up to form molecules. By cooling cesium gas to near absolute zero, the researchers were able to place each cesium atom in the identical quantum state. They then manipulated the surrounding magnetic field to initiate the chemical bonding of the atoms. The reactions between the atoms occurred more rapidly when they were in the same quantum state compared to when the experiment was conducted in normal gas.

The resulting molecules also shared the same quantum state, albeit for a limited time before decay. This research has potential applications in quantum chemistry and quantum computing, as molecules in the same quantum state share similar physical and chemical properties. The study marks a significant step in the field of ultracold chemistry, which aims to gain precise control over chemical reactions by utilizing quantum interactions in extremely cold states. Future research will focus on creating quantum superchemistry using more complex molecules.

The ability to understand and manipulate quantum engineering in complicated molecules is an exciting direction for further exploration in the scientific community. This study opens up possibilities for advancements in fields like quantum chemistry and quantum computing, where ultracold particles can be utilized as quantum bits (qubits) for information storage and processing.