Quantum-Si Incorporated: Upward Movement and Growth Potential

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) closed at $3.45 on July 31st, marking an 11.29% increase compared to its previous closing price of $3.10. Throughout the day, the stock had a price range of $3.10 – $3.50. Over the past 30 days, QSI has experienced a significant gain of approximately 99.42%.

With a market cap of $438.60 million, Quantum-Si Incorporated is expected to have an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.2. Analysts project a growth rate of -18.90% for the year 2023, followed by -13.00% for the subsequent year, resulting in a two-year growth rate of 18.90% and -13.00% in EPS.

Analysts also estimate a consensus revenue growth of $400k for Quantum-Si Incorporated, with a low and high estimate of $400k. Recent data suggests stability in the stock’s price movement, as no revisions in EPS have been observed in the short term.

Short term indicators indicate an average of 100% Buy, while medium term indicators average at 50% Buy for QSI stock. In the long term, the stock is categorized as 50% Buy according to average indicators.

According to analyst estimates, out of 1 analyst, none rate QSI stock as a Hold, while 1 rates it as a Buy. The stock does not have any overweight or underweight ratings, and no analysts rate it as a Sell. Overall, the consensus rating for the stock is Buy.

Further analysis shows that the current price level is 33.28% below the 20-day simple moving average and 73.16% below the 50-day simple moving average. The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 68.96, indicating positive momentum. The stock has a volatility of 12.88% over the past week and 12.90% over the past month. The beta value is 2.44, while the average true range is currently 0.32.

The average price target for QSI stock over the next 12 months is $4.00, with a low and high estimate of $4.00. These price targets represent a -15.94% change from the current price.

Quantum-Si Incorporated has a trading volume of 1.37 million shares over the past 3 months, with 4.45 million shares traded in the preceding 10-day period. The company has 140.28 million shares outstanding. Insiders hold 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.00%.

With a short ratio of 2.91, there were 4.08 million shares short as of July 13, 2023, representing a short interest of 2.88% in shares outstanding. In comparison to the previous month, the number of shares short has increased from 3.24 million.

Quantum-Si Incorporated has demonstrated a promising year-to-date price movement, with its stock up 88.52%. This suggests strong upside potential for investors.