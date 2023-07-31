Quantum-Si Inc Stock Shows 2.90% Increase Today

Quantum-Si Inc (QSI) stock has experienced a 2.90% increase in value today. The stock closed at $3.45 and during pre-market trading, it has risen by $0.10. It is important to note that pre-market trading tends to be more volatile due to lower volume.

QSI has an overall score of 53, indicating that it currently holds better value compared to 53% of stocks at its current price. This evaluation takes into consideration both technical and fundamental factors, providing investors with a useful starting point for evaluating the stock.

When looking at the short-term technical performance, QSI has an average score of 60. This suggests that the stock’s trading pattern over the past month has been relatively neutral. Among companies in the biotechnology industry, QSI currently ranks 115th in terms of short-term technical score. The short-term technical score is particularly useful for short-term stock and option traders.

In summary, the overall and short-term technical scores for Quantum-Si Inc indicate a mixed picture of the stock’s recent trading patterns and forecasted price. For a more detailed analysis and information on QSI, access the full report.