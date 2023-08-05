Quantum Sensors: Revolutionizing Industries with Highly Sensitive Measurements

Quantum sensors have the potential to revolutionize various industries by offering highly sensitive measurements. These sensors utilize quantum phenomena to measure physical properties such as time, magnetic fields, gravity, and more. The market for quantum sensors is expected to reach US$7.1 billion by 2044.

The applications for quantum sensors are wide-ranging. They can be used in electric and autonomous vehicles, brain scanners, quantum computers, underground mapping equipment, satellites, and consumer electronics. The technology is still in its early stages, but it is benefiting from the growing interest in quantum computing and communication technologies.

The quantum sensor market has varying levels of technology readiness and addressable market size. For example, chip-scale tunnelling magneto-resistance (TMR) sensors have already been adopted in the automotive sector for remote current sensing. On the other hand, biomagnetic imaging with optically pumped magnetometers is still in the early stages of development.

The IDTechEx report “Quantum Sensors Market 2024-2044” analyzes each quantum sensing technology, discussing operating principles, miniaturization challenges, competition, and industry players. The report covers technology areas such as atomic clocks, quantum magnetic field sensors, quantum gyroscopes, quantum gravimeters, and quantum image sensors. It also discusses applications like timing and navigation, current sensing, biomagnetic imaging, underground asset mapping, and quantum computing read-out.

The report provides a high-level assessment of the quantum sensing landscape, including technology roadmaps, market forecasts, SWOT analyses, and company profiles. It aims to guide businesses in understanding the potential of quantum sensors and making strategic decisions.