The Connection Between Earth’s Weather Patterns and Quantum Physics

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 25, 2023
Scientists have made a new connection between Earth’s weather patterns and quantum physics, specifically through the study of equatorial Kelvin waves. These waves, which exist in both the ocean and the atmosphere, are large-scale periodic weather patterns that travel eastward and fuel phenomena like El Niño. While a mathematical explanation for these waves has existed since the 1960s, geophysicists wanted a more intuitive, physical explanation. In 2017, a trio of physicists proposed a theory that likened Earth’s rotation and the flow of fluids to how magnetic fields twist the paths of electrons in topological insulators. This theory provided a more intuitive understanding of equatorial Kelvin waves.

To confirm their theoretical work, a team of scientists has now conducted direct measurements of twisting atmospheric waves associated with equatorial Kelvin waves. This evidence serves as a direct confirmation of the topological theory and has already helped scientists use the language of topology to describe other systems. It also offers potential new insights into waves and weather patterns on Earth.

The study has been praised as a significant advance that provides a “foundational understanding” of Earth’s fluid systems. The discovery of the connection between weather patterns and quantum physics sheds new light on the behavior of fluids in Earth’s oceans and atmosphere. This connection may lead to further developments in climate physics and the study of geophysical fluids.

Sources:
– Scientific American: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/a-new-connection-between-weather-patterns-and-quantum-physics/
– Preprint: The Emergence and Breaking of Atmospheric Kelvin Waves in a Topological Insulator, https://arxiv.org/abs/2008.10829

