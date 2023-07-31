Advancement in Fiber-Integrated Multimode Storage Device for Single Photon

Researchers have made a significant breakthrough in the fields of electronic science, physics, and information technology by creating a fiber-integrated multimode storage device for a single photon at the telecom band. This device is made of fiber-pigtailed erbium-doped lithium niobate and is integrated with on-chip components that are compatible with fiber communication systems.

The development of this device opens up new possibilities for the development of quantum networks that can effectively utilize existing fiber communication infrastructures. Quantum memories play a crucial role in long-distance quantum communication across distributed networks. Therefore, the creation of an on-chip quantum memory system using laser-written waveguides coupled with single-mode fibers is a significant advancement.

To achieve this, the researchers utilized an atomic frequency comb protocol and successfully created a multimode quantum storage system with a storage time of 200 nanoseconds. The device not only demonstrated high transmission efficiency but also maintained the purity of single photons. This is a promising result considering the challenges associated with preserving the integrity of quantum information.

The experiments conducted during this research involved generating single photons using second-harmonic generation and parametric down conversion processes. To detect the photons in the setup, superconducting nanowire single-photon detectors were used. The successful storage of 330 temporal modes of a single photon was achieved as a result of these experiments.

This achievement represents a significant step towards the realization of integrated quantum networks that are compatible with existing fiber communication infrastructures. The development of efficient quantum memories is crucial for the further progress of quantum communication and computation technologies. With this breakthrough, researchers are now closer to making quantum networks a practical reality.