Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation to Transfer Listing to NYSE American LLC

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation has announced that it will transfer the listing of its common stock from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to NYSE American LLC. The transfer is expected to be completed on Tuesday, August 2, 2023, and the stock will continue to trade under the ticker symbol QFTA.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company, or special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that focuses on identifying high-growth financial services and fintech businesses for potential mergers or acquisitions.

In November 2022, Quantum entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Atlas FinTech Holdings Corp. The agreement includes the transfer of trading technology assets to AtlasClear and the acquisition of Wilson Davis & Co., Inc., a correspondent clearing broker-dealer (Wilson-Davis). Another agreement was also made for the acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, a Federal Reserve member, following the initial business combination.

AtlasClear plans to build a cutting-edge technology-enabled financial services firm that focuses on trading, clearing, settlement, and banking of evolving financial products. The team leading AtlasClear consists of experienced financial services industry veterans.

The combined entity is expected to have a full exchange platform for a range of financial products, along with a prime brokerage and banking platform. Additionally, it will offer a fixed income risk management platform.

The transfer of the listing to NYSE American is part of Quantum’s strategic plans and aims to support the growth and success of the company in the financial services and fintech sectors.