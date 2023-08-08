Quantum Computing in the Finance Sector

Quantum computing has gained significant investment in recent years, with a focus on both hardware and software development. In the finance sector, quantum computing is considered a top use case. However, the current limitations of NISQ machines, such as noise and errors, make them impractical for practical production use at an industry level.

Javier Mancilla, a quantum machine learning researcher, suggests that organizations explore the use of simulators for quantum machine learning. Despite limitations in terms of qubit count, simulators can still deliver significant results. For optimization problems, more qubits are necessary, and D-Wave’s approach has proven successful. However, for classification models, even a lower range of qubits can provide favorable outcomes, particularly in terms of separability and dimensionality reduction.

Javier recommends utilizing simulators to gain a quantum business advantage by surpassing current solutions. Quantum support vector classifiers and quantum neural networks, for instance, prove effective in quantum feature selection, classification, scoring, fraud detection, and churn prediction.

In situations where a model reaches a barren plateau at around 20-22 qubits, quantum-inspired algorithms can serve as an alternative. These algorithms can be executed on classical computers, employing techniques like tensor networks. While not as powerful as true quantum computing, these approaches can still be applicable to real-life use cases in the finance sector.

Despite the current limitations of NISQ machines, the finance sector continues to invest in quantum computing. The use of simulators and quantum-inspired algorithms provides organizations with valuable insights and potential advantages. As advancements in quantum hardware and software progress, the practical applications of quantum computing in finance are expected to expand.