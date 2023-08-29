Scientists Use Quantum Computer to Slow Down Molecular Interactions and Gain New Insights

Scientists in Australia have made a groundbreaking discovery by using a quantum computer to observe and slow down molecular interactions. The microscopic world of atoms and molecules is difficult to study due to their incredibly small size and fast-paced nature. Chemical reactions occur within femtoseconds, making it challenging to comprehend the underlying processes.

In this study, researchers at the University of Sydney harnessed the power of a trapped-ion quantum computer to slow down a super-fast process by a staggering 100 billion times. They focused on understanding what happens when a single atom encounters a geometric structure called a conical intersection, which is commonly observed in chemical reactions like photosynthesis. This has been a longstanding goal for scientists in the field.

The team’s quantum computer effectively transformed the problem into a manageable scale, enabling them to observe and measure the process at speeds that existing technology can handle. By slowing down the dynamics from femtoseconds to milliseconds, the researchers achieved meaningful observations and measurements that were previously unattainable.

This experiment is not merely a simulation but rather a controlled-environment observation analogous to a wind tunnel in aviation. Dr. Christophe Valahu, co-lead author of the study, emphasizes that the team directly observed the quantum dynamics unfolding in real time.

This breakthrough has significant implications for various fields. Understanding molecular interactions at a fundamental level can lead to advancements in materials science, drug design, and solar energy harvesting. Additionally, knowledge gained from these experiments could contribute to improving our understanding of processes such as smog creation and ozone layer damage caused by molecules interacting with light.

The results of this research were published in the journal Nature Chemistry, further highlighting the importance of this breakthrough in the scientific community’s pursuit of unraveling the mysteries of quantum dynamics.

Source: University of Sydney