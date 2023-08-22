Quantic Dream Announces Narrative-Driven Action-Adventure Game Dustborn

Quantic Dream has revealed its upcoming game, Dustborn, during Gamescom Opening Night Live. This narrative-driven action-adventure takes place in an alternate version of America and offers players the chance to explore a Neo-Western landscape while building relationships with their crew.

Dustborn is described as a single-player, story-driven game that revolves around themes of hope, love, friendships, robots, and the power of words. While Quantic Dream is not directly involved in the development of Dustborn, they will serve as the publisher. The game is being developed by indie studio Red Thread Games, known for their previous work on the mystery adventure game, Draugen.

The first trailer for Dustborn provides a glimpse into the game’s immersive world, which combines elements of the Western genre with a futuristic setting. Players will embark on a journey across this unique version of America, engaging in fast-paced action sequences as well as deep, meaningful character interactions.

As of now, no specific release date has been announced for Dustborn. However, it will be available on multiple platforms, including PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox. Fans of narrative-driven games will definitely want to keep an eye out for Dustborn, as it promises a compelling story within a visually captivating world.

For more information on the various games unveiled at Gamescom Opening Night Live, be sure to check out our comprehensive roundup.

