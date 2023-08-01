Quant Mutual Fund’s Equity Schemes Facing Underperformance

Quant Mutual Fund, well-known for its impressive performance in recent years, is currently experiencing underperformance in its equity schemes. This is raising concerns among investors who have previously benefited from the fund’s success.

The CEO of Quant Mutual Fund, Sandeep Tandon, explains that the fund’s primary focus is on managing risks, with returns being a by-product. To achieve this, the fund utilizes their VLRT Framework and Predictive Analytics indicators, which play a significant role in maximizing opportunities and managing risk.

The VLRT Framework is crucial in the risk mitigation process and generates superior risk-adjusted returns. The fund strongly believes in analyzing and quantifying risk and liquidity, with a particular emphasis on known risk factors. They avoid investing in companies that contradict their risk views.

This underperformance began in February 2022. In response, the fund has analyzed the situation using their VLRT Framework as a risk-mitigation tool for securities selection. They aim to manage short to long-term opportunities and risks by examining fundamental factors and identifying growth opportunities. Additionally, they strategize to achieve superior risk-adjusted alpha.

The VLRT Framework enables the fund to accurately forecast global volatility and protect portfolio returns and capital by operating on inflection points, allowing for the timely maneuvering of investments. The fund asserts that their schemes’ long-term risk-adjusted returns remain strong, and they do not take undue risks. They stay informed about both short-term and long-term risks and opportunities.

Although the portfolio turnover ratio indicates churning, the fund maintains that their investment strategy aligns with their goals. They prioritize capturing early upsides, capitalizing on growth stories, and making timely exits.

Despite the current underperformance, the fund maintains confidence in their approach. They believe that by focusing on long-term wealth creation and effectively managing risks, their performance will improve in the future.