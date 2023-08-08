Qualcomm Shares Trade Lower on Smartphone Market Weakness

Shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) are trading lower following comments from Micron (MU) at the KeyBank Technology Leadership Conference. Micron acknowledged the ongoing weakness in the smartphone market, projecting a decline in global smartphone volumes by mid-single digits for the year.

Micron also noted that it will take some time for excess inventories to clear, but anticipates this issue to be resolved by the end of the year or shortly thereafter.

Qorvo (QRVO) previously shared their expectations for normalized Android smartphone volumes by the end of 2023, predicting a decline in high-single digits. Qualcomm concurred, stating that it expects Android handset volumes to remain essentially flat compared to the previous quarter.

However, Qualcomm management added that they will be supporting new iPhone models launching in the near future, which suggests an improvement in chip volumes for the current quarter.

Data from OMDIA and CounterPoint Research indicate that smartphone shipments in the first half of 2023 totaled between 535-546 million units. Micron’s forecast suggests that the second half of 2023 will see shipments ranging between 600-629 million phones, representing a 10%-17% increase compared to the first half. Qualcomm’s forecast aligns, pointing to a 6%-12% increase in smartphone volumes for the second half of 2023.

This projected seasonal pattern bodes well for Qualcomm’s business. Furthermore, analysts on Wall Street have raised their price target for QCOM shares to $140, indicating potential growth for the company. The anticipated strength in smartphone shipments during the latter half of 2023 is expected to drive strong earnings per share and contribute to multiple expansion.

Investors are advised to monitor the supply chain for confirmation of this seasonal trend, including upcoming quarterly results from Skyworks (SWKS). Depending on the outcome of SWKS’s results, it may present a favorable opportunity to consider a small starter position in QCOM shares, with the potential to increase holdings in August and September.