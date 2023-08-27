Qualcomm Faces Challenges with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 Development, Rumors Suggest Delay

According to recent rumors, Qualcomm is facing development challenges with its custom Oryon cores, which are intended to compete against Apple’s M-series chips. The company is set to launch the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4, but it appears that performance issues have yet to be resolved.

While Qualcomm dominates the 5G baseband market, designing in-house cores has proven to be a difficult task. Samsung, for example, also faced challenges with its Mongoose cores and ultimately reverted to using ARM designs. Google has reported delays with its own custom solution, and other smartphone makers like Xiaomi and OPPO have discontinued their development work. Only Apple seems to be making progress with its custom SoCs.

An engineering sample of the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 with a 12-core CPU has already demonstrated performance issues in Geekbench 5, both in single-core and multi-core tests. The latest rumor suggests that Qualcomm has been unable to address these problems. So far, there have been no additional benchmark results to provide further insight into the upcoming chipset’s performance.

It was previously speculated that Qualcomm may delay the launch of the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 in response to Apple’s unveiling of the M3 chip. If Qualcomm remains on track with its planned timeline, it will likely be playing catch-up to Apple’s more powerful and power-efficient M-series chips. For the ARM-powered notebook market, it is crucial that Qualcomm resolves these issues before releasing the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 to avoid disappointment among consumers.

Source: Revegnus