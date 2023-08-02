Qualcomm Rumored to Add Satellite Connectivity to Android Flagships

Rumors suggest that Qualcomm may soon catch up to Apple by introducing satellite connectivity to its upcoming Android flagship smartphones. According to a tipster named Digital Chat Station, Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset will support satellite connectivity. Although the official name of the chipset remains unknown, the model number ‘SM8650’ indicates that it is referring to the upcoming System-on-Chip (SoC).

This special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is rumored to be exclusive to Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup. Samsung has also been rumored to incorporate satellite connectivity in its high-end smartphones, but no specific models have been mentioned in the claims.

Earlier this year, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon Satellite feature, an emergency messaging service similar to Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite. However, there have been no updates from Qualcomm regarding smartphones that will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with support for Snapdragon Satellite.

It’s important to note that neither Qualcomm nor Apple owns its own fleet of satellites. Therefore, partnerships with existing satellite communication companies are necessary. However, it seems that a possible deal between Qualcomm and Iridium Communications, a global satellite communications firm, did not come to fruition.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is expected to launch in late October and is likely to be paired with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X75 5G modem, enabling satellite communications. Whether or not satellite connectivity will be showcased during the official unveiling remains to be seen.