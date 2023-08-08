Qualcomm Joins Coalition to Promote RISC-V Architecture

Qualcomm has announced its participation in a coalition of companies that are supporting the RISC-V architecture to promote its adoption in the semiconductor industry. RISC-V is an open-source architecture that offers an appealing alternative to Arm, as it does not require license fees and provides flexibility in design and implementation.

The coalition includes well-known companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Nordic Semiconductor, and NXP Semiconductors. Their collective goal is to establish a new company in Germany that will focus on advancing the adoption and commercialization of RISC-V.

Qualcomm has been a strong advocate for RISC-V for over five years and has already incorporated RISC-V micro-controllers into many of its commercial platforms. Ziad Asghar, Qualcomm’s Senior VP of Product Management, expressed excitement about the collaboration, noting that RISC-V’s open-source instruction set holds great potential to drive innovation and transform the industry.

Jens Fabrowsky, Bosch’s Executive VP, believes that initiatives like this will significantly contribute to the global mobility market. He emphasized the importance of establishing a reliable and efficient EU-based semiconductor ecosystem, which would greatly benefit from the planned initiative.

Although the coalition has not yet decided on a name for the new company, its establishment awaits regulatory approval. Nonetheless, the formation of this coalition underscores RISC-V’s growing potential as a strong competitor to Arm in the semiconductor industry.