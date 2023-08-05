CityLife

The Power of AI Models

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 5, 2023
US Switch eShop Sale Offers Discounts on id Software’s Classic Shooters

Ahead of QuakeCon 2023, a sale has begun on the US Switch eShop, featuring discounts on all of id Software’s iconic first-person shooters. The sale also includes a reduced price for Bethesda’s beloved RPG, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Reportedly offering the “lowest prices ever” on titles such as DOOM and Quake, the discounted prices will be available until August 16/17.

Here’s a list of the games and their discounted prices on the US Switch eShop:

– DOOM – $9.99 (was $39.99)
– DOOM 3 (1993) – $1.99 (was $4.99)
– DOOM 3 – $3.99 (was $9.99)
– DOOM 64 – $1.99 (was $4.99)
– DOOM Eternal – $9.99 (was $39.99)
– DOOM II (Classic) – $1.99 (was $4.99)
– Quake – $3.29 (was $9.99)
– The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – $29.99 (was $59.99)
– Wolfenstein: Youngblood – $5.99 (was $19.99)
– Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition – $7.49 (was $29.99)
– Wolfenstein II – $5.99 (was $39.99)

The sale is also available in the UK and Europe, though game availability and discounts may vary in these regions.

In addition, there have been hints that id Software may announce a new game during QuakeCon, as a recent rating was discovered in South Korea. For more details, you can refer to our previous coverage.

Let us know in the comments below if you have found any great deals in this sale.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

