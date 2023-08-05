QuadFi: Assisting Newcomers with AI-powered Financial Solutions

QuadFi is a Toronto-based fintech company founded by Manny Nikjoo, with a mission to provide financial assistance to newcomers using artificial intelligence (AI). Nikjoo, being a first-generation immigrant himself, recognized the challenges faced by newcomers in accessing fair and affordable financial products due to their lack of credit history.

Unlike traditional credit bureaus that rely on historical data, QuadFi’s AI system takes into account various factors such as education, English proficiency, profession in the home country, and macro-level information like unemployment rate and industry growth rate. By considering these factors, the system can estimate a newcomer’s future income and generate a score that determines the probability of default and the amount of financial products they can access.

Currently, QuadFi focuses on providing personal loans, a much-needed product for newcomers who often require immediate access to cash. In addition to personal loans, QuadFi also assists newcomers in building their traditional credit scores, aiming to address their financial challenges effectively.

Recognizing the importance of financial literacy, QuadFi is developing an AI-based advisor that will guide newcomers in understanding the complex financial system of their new country. This advisor will cover topics such as budgeting, setting long-term financial goals, credit building, and access to capital.

QuadFi’s innovative use of AI has attracted significant attention in the fintech industry. They have recently secured a financing facility of up to US$100 million with a New York-based private credit manager. Through their AI-powered solutions, QuadFi aims to level the playing field for newcomers, ensuring they have equal access to financial services.