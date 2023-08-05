QuadFi: Using AI to Provide Financial Opportunities for Newcomers

QuadFi, a fintech company based in Toronto, was founded with the aim of addressing the challenges faced by newcomers in accessing fair and affordable financial products. Manny Nikjoo, himself a first-generation immigrant, understands the difficulties newcomers encounter in obtaining financial services due to their lack of credit history in the new country.

Traditional credit scoring models rely on historical performance, which newcomers do not have. In response, QuadFi has developed a system that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to estimate newcomers’ future income. This estimation is based on various inputs such as education, English proficiency, and profession in their home country. Additionally, QuadFi’s system takes into account macro-level information like industry growth rates and unemployment rates. By taking a forward-looking approach, QuadFi is able to assess the probability of default and determine the amount of financial products newcomers can access.

QuadFi’s first offering is personal loans, a much-needed product for newcomers. Access to these loans not only provides them with necessary funding, but also helps them build their traditional credit score. Recognizing the importance of financial literacy for newcomers, QuadFi is also developing an AI-based advisor. This advisor will serve as a guide to help newcomers navigate the complex financial system of their new country. It will focus on areas such as budgeting, setting financial goals, credit building, and access to capital.

Recently, QuadFi secured a financing facility of up to US$100 million with a New York-based private credit manager. This infusion of capital will enable QuadFi to further expand its offerings and reach more newcomers who are in need of financial assistance.

QuadFi’s innovative use of AI technology seeks to level the playing field for newcomers, providing them with better financial opportunities. Through their various products and services, QuadFi aims to empower newcomers to overcome financial barriers and achieve their goals in their new home country.