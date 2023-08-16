French Music Service Qobuz Offers Up to 80% Off Thousands of Albums in August Promotion

French music service Qobuz is running a special promotional event throughout August, offering up to 80% off thousands of albums. Known as Download Fest, this event includes discounts on over 10,000 albums across the platform. The promotion is open to everyone, whether or not they are a Qobuz member.

The extensive list of discounted albums covers a wide range of genres, including works from established artists, emerging talents, new releases, and classic albums that are essential for any collection. Some of the discounted albums include Thelonious Monk’s “Genius Of Modern Music,” Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” Joni Mitchell’s “Blue,” The Velvet Underground’s “Loaded,” and Van Morrison’s “Astral Weeks.”

In addition to the album discounts, Qobuz also offers the option to gift a digital gift card ranging from £15 ($15) to £150 ($150) for others to purchase and download their favorite albums in high-resolution quality.

Qobuz is a reputable platform known for its strong selection of high-resolution music and eclectic offerings. While there may be some gaps in the music catalog, the discounted rates during this promotion make it easier to choose and buy albums based on personal preferences.

Those interested in a full subscription to Qobuz can sign up for the Sublime tier, which provides access to exclusive offers like this throughout the year, as well as a collection of over 100 million high-resolution tracks.

The Qobuz Download Fest will continue until August 31st, 2023. Take advantage of these significant savings as summer winds down and the nights grow longer. For a complete list of albums available and to learn more, visit Qobuz’s official website.