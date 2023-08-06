CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

QliqSOFT’s Quincy Chatbot Technology Improves Efficiency for First Choice Neurology

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
QliqSOFT’s Quincy Chatbot Technology Improves Efficiency for First Choice Neurology

QliqSOFT’s Quincy chatbot technology has brought significant benefits to First Choice Neurology, the largest neurology group in the United States. By implementing a digital patient engagement solution, First Choice Neurology has seen improved efficiency and streamlined operations.

By allowing patients to pre-populate forms prior to their visit or during appointment intake, around 90% of patients have chosen the convenience of the digital approach. This has led to a reduction of the average patient visit time by 19 minutes for First Choice Neurology. As a result, staff overtime that was previously spent on administrative tasks has been significantly reduced, with a decrease of 18%.

Traditionally, the process of patients filling out forms and arriving late often caused waiting rooms to overflow, appointments to be delayed, and both patients and the care team to become frustrated. However, by utilizing Quincy’s patient-centric features, such as chatbots for digital forms, uploading insurance cards and driver’s licenses, capturing consent with e-signatures, and updating electronic medical records (EMR), these issues have been effectively addressed.

Krishna Kurapati, the CEO of QliqSOFT, highlights the positive impact that digital patient engagement has had on the business operations, patient satisfaction, and staff productivity. QliqSOFT’s digital communication platform offers a range of tools for healthcare organizations to reduce staff burnout, cut costs, and effectively engage with patients. With over 1,000 healthcare organizations as partners, QliqSOFT is committed to providing personalized and convenient digital experiences for both patients and staff.

For more information, visit www.qliqsoft.com.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Exploring the Solid Revolution: The Dawn of Solid-State Batteries in Energy Storage

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Concerns Raised About Safety and Reliability of Driverless Car Technology

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Exploring the Impact of AI on Aircraft Design and Manufacturing

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Exploring the Solid Revolution: The Dawn of Solid-State Batteries in Energy Storage

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Concerns Raised About Safety and Reliability of Driverless Car Technology

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Impact of AI on Aircraft Design and Manufacturing

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

State Lawmakers Take Steps to Regulate AI Technology in the US

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments