New Note-Taking App Qept Offers Organization and Editing Features

A new note-taking app called Qept has been developed for iOS, targeting those who frequently use messaging apps to send things to themselves. With features specifically designed for the “DM-to-yourself” phenomenon, Qept aims to provide an improved organization and editing experience compared to popular chat apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram.

The app allows users to quickly jot down notes or thoughts by simply typing and hitting “send.” It also offers a handy checkmark feature for creating checklists or to-do lists. Users have the option to assign a “Topic” to their notes for better organization, although it is not a requirement.

All notes, regardless of whether they are assigned a topic or not, appear in the home timeline. Users can easily edit the notes even after sending them to the timeline. In an upcoming update, Qept plans to introduce the ability to hide or collapse notes from a topic, as well as easily show/hide archived notes with a single tap.

Further improvements to the app are in the pipeline, including enhanced visual appearance and navigation, a filter for archived notes, the ability to add reminders, and the option to add bullet points for formatting. The developer, Willem de Beijer, also intends to release a Mac app later this year and introduce features such as note search, bulk edits, and support for rich links.

Qept is currently available for free download. However, users who wish to add more than three topics will need to subscribe for $7.99 per month. De Beijer plans to introduce additional advanced features in the future, such as image and file support.

In comparison to other note-taking options like Stashpad, which is primarily geared towards developers with limited free usage, Qept provides a better solution for users with basic note-taking needs who heavily rely on checklists to stay organized.

