New Software Revolutionizes Radiation Dose Assessment in Molecular Radiotherapy

A groundbreaking software has recently received USFDA 510(k) clearance, marking a significant milestone in the field of molecular radiotherapy. Developed by ABX-CRO in collaboration with Quantinm AB, the QDOSE® Multi-purpose Voxel Dosimetry Software provides state-of-the-art assessment of radiation absorbed dose to organs and tissues of the body from medically administered radiopharmaceuticals.

QDOSE® is a complete and versatile solution for all internal dosimetry needs, offering multiple parallel workflows. It features fully automated organ segmentation, single time-point dosimetry, and one-click hybrid dosimetry capabilities, making it user-friendly and efficient for medical physicists, radiologists, and nuclear medicine physicians.

The software’s reliability and efficacy have been highlighted by Versant Medical Physics, the US distributor for QDOSE®. Their emphasis on its suitability for healthcare professionals in the field further reinforces its position as a leading dosimetry software.

Dr. Darrell Fisher, a nuclear medicine physicist at Versant Medical Physics, has praised QDOSE® for its comprehensive functionalities. He explains that the software simplifies dosimetry by integrating every step, from image data import to processing, analysis, and reporting. It supports various workflows, including planar, hybrid, volumetric dosimetry, and a specialized module for yttrium-90 selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT). QDOSE® follows established protocols and guidelines set by the International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP), adhering to the highest standards in the field.

QDOSE® not only demonstrates Quantinm AB’s commitment to delivering safe and effective solutions but also serves as a comprehensive tool for diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical dosimetry. With FDA clearance and the European CE Mark, it is poised to make a significant impact on the theragnostic community.

For further information and inquiries about QDOSE®, contact [email protected] or reach out to Versant Medical Physics’ headquarters in Kalamazoo at (888) 316-3644.

