Developing and Testing HPC and AI Applications Made Easier with QCT DevCloud Program

Developing and testing high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications can be a daunting task for organizations and developers. The challenges range from accessing a variety of hardware, frameworks, and toolkits to the time-consuming process of installation, development, testing, and troubleshooting. These obstacles often result in increased costs.

To address these issues, Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) has partnered with Intel to offer solutions that combine the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software for a wide range of industries. QCT’s DevCloud Program is specifically designed to assist customers in overcoming these challenges and gaining better insights into customer usage scenarios.

The DevCloud Program provides a comprehensive HPC/AI/DA development environment that offers remote access to the latest hardware platforms, thus alleviating the resource constraints faced by developers. It includes dedicated infrastructure experts who offer system evaluation and optimization support, as well as a development software stack to streamline the software installation and application build process. This helps reduce the time-to-development for developers and researchers.

With QCT DevCloud, users gain access to the latest hardware platforms, including compute, storage, and networking capabilities that support various generations of CPU and GPU environments. The program offers both cloud-native and baremetal environments for HPC and AI workloads, along with resource and job management tools.

QCT DevCloud utilizes Intel Xeon Scalable processors, along with Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX) and Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX), to enhance security and accelerate the development of HPC and AI technologies.

Furthermore, QCT DevCloud includes a comprehensive development software stack that allows users to try out different tools without the need for additional installations. The program features Intel oneAPI and its toolkits, which greatly enhance productivity for developers. It also provides precompiled workload packages with pre-defined parameters for various applications, such as molecular dynamics, computational fluid dynamics, quantum chemistry, and numeric weather predictions. Management tools for real-time control and monitoring of the system are also included.

In summary, QCT DevCloud simplifies the development and testing process for HPC and AI applications by providing users with access to multiple hardware platforms, precompiled workloads, and development toolkits. This helps businesses save time and costs as they can easily test, develop, and evaluate workloads in a heterogeneous QCT cluster.

Please note that the trademarks and logos mentioned are the properties of their respective holders.