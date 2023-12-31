Jeremy Hansen: The First Canadian to Explore Deep Space

Jeremy Hansen, a former farm kid from Ailsa Craig and Ingersoll, has recently been chosen as the first Canadian astronaut to venture into deep space. In NASA’s upcoming Artemis II mission, scheduled for 2024, Hansen will have the opportunity to fly around the moon, marking a significant milestone in Canadian space exploration.

The Artemis II mission is not only a crewed test of a new spacecraft and heavy-lift rocket but also a crucial step towards future Mars exploration. It aims to pave the way for human presence on the moon by testing the capsule and other systems, ensuring their reliability for future missions.

Hansen, who attended Ingersoll District collegiate institute, spoke to Brian Williams from Houston about his thoughts on the upcoming mission. As a former farm kid, Hansen believes that the values instilled in him on the farm, such as hard work and teamwork, have played an important role in shaping his career as an astronaut.

He also mentioned his mentorship with retired astronaut Chris Hadfield, who has been providing guidance and advice throughout his journey. Hadfield has shared valuable techniques and insights, including the use of one-pagers to summarize critical information and minimize risks during missions.

Training to become an astronaut involves a wide range of diverse tasks, making it essential to have a dedicated and skilled team. With countless details to manage, from launch to splashdown, the success of each mission relies on the expertise and collaboration of specialists in various fields.

While there are always risks involved in space exploration, the crew is prepared to mitigate them. Regular discussions are held to identify potential issues and develop backup systems to ensure the safety of the crew. This approach helps to minimize risks and increase the chances of a successful mission.

For Hansen, one of the highlights of the Artemis II mission will be witnessing the Earth from the perspective of space. Seeing the planet in all its glory will reinforce his belief in the equal value of every human being.

As the first Canadian to embark on a deep space journey, Jeremy Hansen is setting a precedent for future generations of Canadian astronauts. His selection for the Artemis II mission is not only a testament to his skills and dedication but also a significant milestone for Canadian space exploration.

FAQs

Q: How did Jeremy Hansen prepare for the Artemis II mission?

A: Hansen has been in training for the mission, undergoing rigorous physical and mental preparations to ensure his readiness for the challenges of deep space travel.

Q: What is the goal of the Artemis II mission?

A: The main goal of the mission is to test the capabilities of the new spacecraft and heavy-lift rocket, as well as validate the systems necessary for future missions to the moon and beyond.

Q: Are there risks involved in the mission?

A: Like any space mission, there are inherent risks. However, NASA and the crew members work meticulously to identify and mitigate these risks through extensive planning and the development of backup systems.

Q: How will Jeremy Hansen’s journey impact Canadian space exploration?

A: Hansen’s selection as the first Canadian to explore deep space reflects Canada’s growing presence in the field of space exploration. It is a significant milestone that will inspire future generations of Canadian astronauts and contribute to the country’s continued involvement in space exploration endeavors.