Q2 Earnings for S&P 500 Set for Sharpest Decline Since Pandemic Peak

The Q2 earnings for the S&P 500 are expected to experience the largest decline since Q2 2020, according to FactSet. The projected blended earnings decline for Q2 2023 is -7.3%. However, it is important to note that Wall Street analysts often set low expectations for earnings to allow companies to “surprisingly” beat them. This intentional tactic has been supported by data from FactSet, which shows that the actual earnings growth rate has exceeded the estimated growth rate in 37 of the past 40 quarters for the S&P 500. This strategy helps sustain the Wall Street gravy train as clients are more forgiving of earnings estimates that fall short.

Despite the overall decline in earnings, the Q2 earning season has seen some positive surprises. Many companies have reported positive earnings that are just slightly better than expected, mainly due to the poor overall condition of earnings.

While the market has been defying gravity in recent weeks, there are signs that a potential short-term pullback may occur. The equity risk premium, which compares the earnings yield of stocks to the yield on government bonds, is currently at its narrowest level in 20 years. This suggests that investors are not being adequately compensated for the risks associated with owning stocks. Historically, such stretched readings tend to revert back to their means over time.

Analysts agree that the equity risk premium cannot remain at such low levels indefinitely. However, there are differing opinions regarding the significance of this trend. Some argue that stocks are still in line with their averages from the 1990s when considering the impact of revolutionary technologies like artificial intelligence.

Investing in artificial intelligence (AI) is a popular trend in the investment industry, but it can be challenging to navigate. Understanding the progression of technological shifts can help investors position their portfolios. Typically, this progression involves three “profit waves” in the suppliers, infrastructure makers, and end users of new technologies.

As the Q2 earning season continues, all eyes are on the upcoming reports from Amazon and Apple, which are expected to have a significant impact on the market. Despite the decline in earnings, the overall market performance has been strong. However, investors should be prepared for a potential short-term correction.