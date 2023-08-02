CityLife

Pyka Receives FAA Approval for Commercial Operations of Zero-Emission Pelican Spray Aircraft

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
Pyka, a leading manufacturer of large-scale highly-automated electric aircraft, has recently obtained approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This approval grants Pyka authorization to operate its zero-emission highly-automated Pelican Spray aircraft, designed for crop protection, commercially throughout the United States. This significant milestone positions Pyka’s uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) as the largest ever to receive FAA authorization for commercial operation in the country, boasting a gross weight of 1,125 lbs.

The granted approval allows Pyka to commence their commercial operations in the United States and bring substantial safety, environmental, and economic benefits to American farmers and the general public. As reported by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), agricultural operations were associated with 54 aircraft accidents in 2020, resulting in 13 fatalities. By authorizing Pyka’s operations, the FAA displays its dedication to advancing larger and more advanced agricultural drone initiatives, aimed at enhancing safety and positioning the United States as a leader in the global drone market.

Pyka’s fixed-wing, highly-automated all-electric aerial application technology offers American farmers and neighboring agricultural communities a safer alternative to piloted spray aircraft. Moreover, this cutting-edge technology enables increased spray precision, reduced costs associated with chemical usage, and minimized environmental impact. The Pelican Spray aircraft, which has already been successfully deployed in Costa Rica, Honduras, and Brazil, has the capacity to carry up to 540 lbs (equivalent to 70 gallons) of liquid and can cover an impressive 240 acres per hour.

With the FAA’s seal of approval, Pyka’s commercial operations in the United States are set to revolutionize the agricultural industry. By providing advanced, efficient, and environmentally-friendly solutions, Pyka aims to support farmers and enhance agricultural practices across the nation.

