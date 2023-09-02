NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Capsule to Deliver First Asteroid Samples

In less than a month, a capsule filled with NASA’s first asteroid samples will descend into the Utah desert, carrying valuable clues about the origins of our solar system and the potential building blocks of life. The capsule, delivered by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, must be safely delivered for scientists to begin analyzing the samples. If the upcoming window for capsule delivery is missed, NASA will have to wait two more years for another opportunity.

Speaking at a news conference, Dante Lauretta, chief investigator of the OSIRIS-REx mission, expressed the importance of these samples in unraveling the mysteries of life’s origins. “Because Bennu is so rich in carbonaceous compounds,” Lauretta explained, “we believe we’re bringing back material that may represent the seeds of life brought to our planet by asteroids in its early stages.”

NASA experts conducted a test drop with a duplicate of the sample capsule near the designated landing site in the Utah desert. A striped parachute guided the test capsule down, showcasing the delicate process recovery experts will undertake to collect and analyze the samples.

The OSIRIS-REx mission began in 2016 and reached the asteroid Bennu, located 200 million miles from Earth, in 2018. In 2020, the spacecraft successfully collected the samples. Canada, as an international partner in the mission, will also receive a portion of the sample for study.

After delivering the samples, OSIRIS-REx will continue its mission and rendezvous with the asteroid Apophis in 2029. To safely deliver the Bennu samples to Earth, a series of maneuvers ensure the spacecraft’s correct trajectory. Once it releases the capsule, the spacecraft will conduct a divert maneuver, while the capsule continues on its path towards Utah.

Upon reentry into Earth’s atmosphere, the capsule will travel at an incredible speed of 12.3 kilometers per second. However, with the assistance of parachutes, it will eventually slow to a mere 17 kilometers per hour before landing in the vast expanse of the Utah desert, which provides an ample landing area of around 647 square kilometers.

The critical moment for NASA engineers will come right before capsule release, when they will have the last opportunity to cancel the drop if there are any signs of concern. Even the smallest detail could jeopardize the landing and potentially risk human lives. If necessary, the backup plan is for the capsule to remain on the spacecraft and attempt another drop in two years.

The anticipated arrival of the asteroid samples marks a significant milestone in space exploration and has the potential to provide invaluable insights into the origin of life.

Sources: NASA