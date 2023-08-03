Purdue University Launches Experiment to Study Condensation in Reduced Gravity

A Purdue University experiment called the Flow Boiling and Condensation Experiment (FBCE) was sent to the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday as part of Northrop Grumman’s 19th commercial resupply services mission. The FBCE has been collecting data on the ISS since August 2021, focusing on the effects of reduced gravity on boiling.

With the arrival of additional components on the NG-19 spacecraft, researchers will proceed with the second phase of the experiment, which aims to investigate how condensation works in a reduced-gravity environment. Both modules for these experiments are expected to remain in orbit until 2025.

Understanding the behavior of heat and cooling systems in weightlessness is essential for the development of space habitats in extreme environments like the moon or Mars. It will also aid in the design of spacecraft capable of traveling longer distances and refueling in orbit.

The data collected from these experiments will not only support future space exploration but also contribute to the development of heat and air conditioning systems that can function effectively in reduced gravity and extraterrestrial temperatures. By studying condensation in reduced gravity, researchers hope to gain insights that will enable humans to live and work in space more effectively.

This Purdue University experiment is a step forward in advancing our knowledge of how reduced gravity affects condensation, which will have practical applications for space missions and the eventual habitation of other celestial bodies.