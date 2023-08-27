A New Approach to Observing Gravitational Waves Using Pulsars

Current gravitational wave observatories have limitations when it comes to detecting and observing gravitational bursts. These observatories can only detect powerful bursts such as black hole and neutron star mergers, and they can only observe these mergers for specific wavelengths. To overcome these limitations, astronomers have come up with a clever concept known as a pulsar timing array (PTA).

Pulsars are rapidly rotating neutron stars with a strong magnetic field that emits bursts of radio energy towards Earth with each rotation. These bursts appear as regular radio flashes, and some pulsars rotate so quickly that they emit hundreds of radio pulses per second. Pulsars can be seen as cosmic timepieces because their rotation is incredibly regular.

When a pulsar moves, such as orbiting a star, the motion causes the radio pulses to shift slightly. These shifts can be measured with extreme accuracy. In fact, pulsars were used to indirectly measure the orbital decay of binary systems as evidence of gravitational waves before they could be observed directly.

Even when pulsars are not part of a binary system, they experience small gravitational tugs that cause them to shift slightly. When a gravitational wave passes through a pulsar, its pulses will shift by a tiny amount. However, these shifts are on the same level as the random fluctuations of the pulses themselves, making it difficult to detect the gravitational wave effect from a single pulsar.

An array of pulsar timings is needed to observe the statistical fluctuations caused by gravitational waves. By observing multiple pulsars, their collective data can be used to pinpoint the source of gravitational waves. Earlier this year, astronomers used an array of 67 pulsars and were able to measure the background gravitational waves of the Universe. However, they could not determine the exact point of origin for these waves.

In a new study, a team proposes a method to pinpoint the sources of background gravitational waves using precise distance measurements of pulsars in an array. The team suggests using observatories like the Very Long Baseline Array to obtain detailed observations of PTA pulsars. By knowing both the distance and timing variation of a pulsar, the source of the gravitational waves can be determined. With an array of pulsars, overlapping ranges can be used to triangulate the source.

The research suggests that even with a dozen pulsars, a good level of accuracy can be achieved. This approach could help determine whether the background waves come from supermassive binary black holes or from something not yet fully understood.

