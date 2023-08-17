PUBG Update 2.43 Brings Exciting Game Updates and Bug Fixes

The much-awaited update, PUBG Update 2.43, has finally been released, bringing a range of thrilling game updates, crucial bug fixes, and noteworthy improvements. The update is accessible for all platforms, allowing both new and seasoned players to experience the revamped gameplay.

One of the major updates in this patch is the suspension of Dragunov’s release for Update 25.1. Several issues have been fixed in this update, including animation glitches with Chun-Li’s Dresses, actions performed with melee weapons, and the reactivation of master volume in the settings window.

Console players will also be relieved to know that the issue preventing the continuous use of boost items has been fixed, along with the friend request setting in the Social page.

In terms of map services, PC players can expect map changes every Wednesday at 2 AM UTC, while console players will see changes every Thursday at 7 AM UTC. Random map regions will have an equal probability of being selected, each with a 20% chance.

For the test server, players can enjoy a normal match on Miramar in the AS region (Squad – TPP) and NA region (Squad – FPP).

Miramar will also be available as a featured map for two weeks on both PC and console. And for normal matches, players can look forward to different map rotations each week.

In ranked play, the map service is updated on a season-by-season basis, with Erangel, Miramar, Taego, and Deston being the potential maps.

The update also introduces a new weapon, the Dragunov. This designated marksman rifle utilizes 7.62mm ammunition and boasts high damage potential similar to a sniper rifle. However, it comes with challenges such as hefty recoil and a slower firing rate.

In addition to the game updates, PUBG has collaborated with Aston Martin to introduce three exclusive special vehicle skins. These skins will provide an unparalleled level of luxury and sophistication to players both in-game and out-of-game.

The Aston Martin container, available in various starting areas, can only be unlocked by players who own the Aston Martin skin. The container can be operated or ridden by the player who unlocks it and their teammates until they board the plane.

PUBG Update 2.43 brings a host of exciting additions, fixes, and collaborations to enhance the gaming experience for players.