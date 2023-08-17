CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

PUBG Update 2.43 Patch Notes | PUBG August 17 Update Patch Notes

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 17, 2023
PUBG Update 2.43 Patch Notes | PUBG August 17 Update Patch Notes

PUBG Corp has released PUBG update 2.43 for PS4 and Xbox One consoles, which is patch 25.1 previously released on PC. This update brings new content and fixes.

Live Maintenance Schedule:
– PC: August 9, 12 AM – 8:30 AM (UTC)
– Console: August 17, 1 AM – 9 AM (UTC)

Live Server Updates:
– Suspension of Dragunov’s release for Update 25.1
– Fixed animation issue with Chun-Li’s Dresses when using emotes
– Fixed issue with character performing actions when interacting with locked doors or cabinets with a melee weapon
– Fixed issue with master volume reactivating after reopening settings window
– Fixed issue with specific players being invisible to others after being recalled during a match (PC)
– Fixed issue with continuous use of boost items (Console)
– Fixed issue with disabled friend request setting in the Social page after update 24.2 (Console)

Map Service:
– Map changes for PC players every Wednesday at 2 AM UTC, and for Console players every Thursday at 7 AM UTC
– Equal probability of selecting each map in Random Map regions with a probability of 20%

Live Server – Featured Map:
– Miramar available as Featured Map for two weeks
– PC: August 9 ~ August 23
– Console: August 17 ~ August 31

Live Server – Normal Match:
Week 1: Erangel / Miramar / Vikendi / Sanhok / Karakin
– PC: August 9 ~ August 16
– Console: August 17 ~ August 24

Week 2: Erangel / Taego / Deston / Sanhok / Paramo
– PC: August 16 ~ August 23
– Console: August 24 ~ August 31

Week 3: Erangel / Miramar / Vikendi / Sanhok / Karakin
– PC: August 23 ~ August 30
– Console: August 31 ~ September 7

Week 4: Erangel / Taego / Deston / Sanhok / Paramo
– PC: August 30 ~ September 6
– Console: September 7 ~ September 14

Live Server – Ranked:
– Ranked: Erangel (30%) / Miramar (30%) / Taego (30%) / Deston (10%)
– Map service for Ranked is updated on a seasonal basis

New Weapon: Dragunov:
– Introducing the Dragunov, the world’s first designated marksman rifle in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
– Utilizes 7.62mm ammunition and has high damage potential similar to a sniper rifle
– Requires steady hand and quick reflexes due to its recoil and slower firing rate
– Available on every map and mode, except Bluebomb Rush mode

Collaboration: Aston Martin:
– Exclusive Aston Martin special vehicle skins available for a sophisticated experience in-game
– Aston Martin container can be unlocked by players with Aston Martin skins in various maps
– Only players who unlock the container and their teammates can operate or ride in the Aston Martin vehicle

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Waven: A New Tactical RPG Game from Ankama Games

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Honor to Launch Multiple Foldable Phones in 2023

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Unleashing the Power of European Engineering Services Outsourcing in the Age of 5G and IoT

Aug 17, 2023

You missed

News

Waven: A New Tactical RPG Game from Ankama Games

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Reaches Moon’s Orbit

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

The Hubble Tension: Unraveling the Mystery of the Universe’s Expansion

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Satellite

North Korea Preparing for Missile Launch and Satellite Launch, Spy Agency Warns

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments