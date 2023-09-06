PUBG Mobile Version 2.8 Update Introduces Exciting New Content

The highly anticipated PUBG Mobile Version 2.8 Update has finally arrived, bringing a plethora of exciting new features and content to the game. Players who download the update before September 17th will receive bonus rewards, including 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and the Beat Pirate Helmet (three days).

One of the major additions in this update is the Zombie’s Edge themed game mode, which will be available from September 5th to November 6th. This mode will take place on the Erangel, Livik, and Miramar maps and introduces a new area called the Aerolith Lab. The lab is infested with dangerous creatures like Mutants, Berserkers, and Rippers. Players must defeat these creatures to prevent the lab from absorbing their power and unleashing the fearsome Rage Berserker. Defeating the Rage Berserker will reward players with valuable supplies.

Furthermore, the update includes new themed items such as the Mutation Gauntlets and Mutation Blade, which can be obtained by defeating zombies in the Aerolith Lab. These items grant powerful zombie attacks and slashing melee abilities. Additionally, players will have access to the Maglev Hoverboard, a versatile mode of transportation that can be used on both land and water. An exclusive emote card will also be available for players to perform unique emotes.

In a surprising collaboration, PUBG Mobile has teamed up with KFC for a special mode in the Version 2.8 Update. KFC restaurants will appear as standalone buildings on the maps, offering supplies, KFC recovery items, and a self-ordering kiosk. These recovery items, such as KFC Drink, Nuggets, Chicken Bucket, and Chicken Dinner, provide various levels of health and energy restoration.

The new update also introduces the Dagger, a new melee weapon that replaces the machete as the default choice. The Dagger comes with updated animations for grip, movement, and attack, providing a fresh combat experience for players.

Additionally, Cycle 5 Season 14 has begun, offering a range of new items, including glasses, a set, a parachute, a mask, a cover, and a skin for the MG3. Furthermore, 90 FPS support has been expanded to more devices, allowing players to enjoy a smoother gameplay experience.

With these exciting new additions, PUBG Mobile Version 2.8 Update promises to keep players engaged and entertained for hours on end.

