Mastering Hip-Fire in PUBG Mobile: Tips and Strategies for Success

Hip-firing in PUBG Mobile can give you a distinct advantage in various combat situations. While aiming down sights (ADS) provides precision, hip-firing is essential in close-quarters combat and situations requiring mobility. This article will cover everything you need to know about hip-fire accuracy, including weapon selection, crosshair placement, movement tactics, and attachment usage.

When it comes to hip-firing, selecting the right weapon is crucial. Shotguns and submachine guns (SMGs) are generally more accurate in hip-fire mode compared to assault rifles and sniper rifles. However, certain attachments like laser sights can improve hip-fire accuracy for all weapons. Understanding the strengths and weaknesses of your chosen firearm is essential. SMGs and shotguns excel in close-range hip-firing, while assault rifles are more suitable for mid-range confrontations. To maximize your effectiveness, customize your loadout with a diverse selection of weapons.

Although hip-firing doesn’t require aiming down sights, maintaining precise crosshair placement is still important. Keep your crosshair at head-level at all times and anticipate your opponent’s movements. Practicing crosshair placement in training mode or casual matches will make it more instinctive, allowing you to quickly line up your shots with ease.

Incorporating movement into your hip-firing technique is crucial. Strafing, jumping, and crouching can help you avoid enemy shots while maintaining accuracy. Mastering these movement techniques is particularly important in close-quarters combat. However, it’s essential to strike a balance between mobility and shooting to ensure accuracy.

Attachments can significantly impact hip-fire performance. The laser sight is an especially useful accessory, as it reduces hip-fire spread and improves accuracy. If you have an open attachment slot, prioritize installing a laser sight. Additionally, consider attachments that enhance stability, such as vertical or angled grips. These can help you control recoil and maintain accuracy during prolonged firefights.

Fine-tuning sensitivity settings is critical for accurate hip-firing. Experiment with different sensitivity levels to find what works best for you. Some players prefer higher sensitivity for quick crosshair adjustments, while others opt for lower sensitivity for more precise control. Once you’ve determined your preferred settings, practice is essential. Spend time in training mode or casual matches to get a feel for your sensitivity and hone your hip-firing skills. Monitor your accuracy and make adjustments as necessary.

In conclusion, mastering hip-fire in PUBG Mobile can provide you with a significant advantage in combat. By selecting the right weapon, practicing crosshair placement, incorporating movement, using attachments wisely, and fine-tuning your sensitivity settings, you can enhance your hip-firing skills and increase your chances of success on the battlefield.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned in India. We recommend trying Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the game.

