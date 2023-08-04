The Psyche spacecraft: Exploring a Treasure Trove in Space

The Psyche spacecraft is currently in its final stages of preparation for its highly anticipated launch from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on October 5. This groundbreaking mission is set to explore a space rock estimated to contain around $10,000 quadrillion worth of precious metals.

Dubbed after the asteroid it seeks to examine, Psyche aims to unravel the mysteries behind the formation and composition of this celestial body believed to be the metallic core of a protoplanet. While it is expected that the asteroid may be rich in precious metals, such as iron, scientists are also considering the possibility that it could be composed of hard rock.

Equipped with a suite of scientific instruments, Psyche will gather extensive data about the geology and magnetic field of the asteroid. Additionally, it carries a multispectral imager that will provide high-resolution images enabling scientists to gain a better understanding of the surface features of Psyche.

Upon reaching its destination in early 2026, the mission will dedicate approximately 21 months to a close study of Psyche. Through this exploration of the unique asteroid, scientists hope to unravel insights into the early history of our solar system, as well as the intricate processes involved in planetary formation.

While the potential value of the precious metals present on Psyche has sparked speculation about future asteroid mining, the primary objective of the mission currently remains focused on expanding our knowledge of the asteroid itself and the fundamental principles governing planet formation.