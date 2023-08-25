PSN users experiencing forced sign-outs for new terms & conditions

Many PSN users have recently been experiencing forced sign-outs while playing online on their PS5 or PS4 consoles. The sign-outs are not due to any technical issues or a server problem with PSN, but rather a result of Sony implementing new terms and conditions that players need to accept.

Initially, some players were confused and thought they were being hacked or that PSN was down. However, it soon became clear that the sign-outs were intentional, causing frustration among users who were in the middle of multiplayer matches or lost progress in online games.

This is not the first time Sony has implemented such forced sign-outs, and it is likely that it may happen again in the future. It seems that Sony has staggered the rollout of the new terms and conditions, which is why reports of forced sign-outs are still coming in.

For those who are experiencing trouble signing back in, there are a few workarounds that may help. Firstly, restarting the console may resolve the issue. If that doesn’t work, logging out and logging back into the PS App on your phone may prompt you to accept the new terms and conditions.

If the prompt still doesn’t appear, it is possible that you have already accepted the terms at a prior time. In that case, you will either have to wait for the prompt to appear or contact Sony for further assistance.

It is important for PSN users to be aware of these forced sign-outs and understand that they are necessary to comply with Sony’s updated terms and conditions. By accepting the new terms, users can continue to enjoy their online gaming experiences on the PSN platform.

Definitions:

– PSN: PlayStation Network, an online gaming service provided by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

– T&C: Terms and Conditions, the rules and guidelines that users must agree to when using a particular service or platform.

Sources:

– No specific URL provided for the source article.