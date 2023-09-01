Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC Leak: New Pokémon and Abilities Revealed

There has reportedly been a leak of information ahead of the highly-anticipated Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC launch on September 13th. According to Polygon, leaked renders of new Pokémon and Pokémon forms from the DLC’s first part, titled ‘The Teal Mask,’ are circulating on social media and other online platforms. Additionally, there are rumors of details regarding new abilities and the names of specific locations in the DLC.

If you want to avoid spoilers and experience the new content without any prior knowledge, it is advisable to stay away from certain areas of the internet until The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is officially released.

Unfortunately, leaks have become a common occurrence surrounding new Nintendo Switch releases, though it is unusual for leaks to occur for DLC content. Nintendo previously faced a similar situation in July before the launch of Pikmin 4 on the Switch. Pokémon leaks have also been a recurring issue in the past.

As of now, there are no further updates regarding the leaked information, but we will provide any new developments as they emerge.

Sources:

– Polygon: [URL]

– Nintendo: [URL]

– Pokémon: [URL]