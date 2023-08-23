The PlayStation 5 Outperforms its Competitors in July 2023 Sales

According to estimates by VGChartz, the PlayStation 5 was the top-selling console in July 2023, with 1,202,932 units sold worldwide. This brings the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 5 to an estimated 40.84 million units. The Nintendo Switch followed closely behind with 945,001 units sold, reaching a lifetime sales total of 128.48 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 370,914 units in July, bringing its lifetime sales to 22.82 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold 27,896 units, adding to its lifetime sales of 117.09 million units.

Comparing sales to the same month in 2016, the PlayStation 5 exceeded the sales of the PlayStation 4 by over 454,000 units. On the other hand, the Xbox Series X|S fell short of the Xbox One’s sales in the same month by nearly 25,000 units. Comparing year-on-year, the PlayStation 5’s sales increased by 342,610 units (39.8%), while the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S experienced a decline in sales.

Looking at the monthly sales figures, the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch all saw a decrease in sales compared to the previous month. However, it is important to note that July had four weeks, while June had five weeks.

In terms of year-to-date sales, the PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 9.83 million units, followed by the Nintendo Switch with 8.08 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S with 3.14 million units.

These estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. VGChartz aims to provide accurate figures and regularly compares its estimates with official shipment figures and other market trackers to ensure alignment.

Source: VGChartz