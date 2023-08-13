PlayStation 5 Controller Keyboard Add-On Makes Typing Easier

PLAYSTATION 5 owners are discovering a useful accessory that can alleviate the struggle of typing on their consoles. Whether it’s participating in a group chat or inputting login information, typing with the PS5 controller toggles can be a hassle. The add-on controller keypad is compatible with PS5s and aims to solve this problem. It can be easily attached and detached from the game controller, allowing users to utilize it as needed. The accessory also features a built-in speaker and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Although some reviews mention that the speaker and headphone jack built into the PlayStation controller are better, this controller keypad offers a convenient alternative. It is currently available on Amazon at a discounted price of £19.49, reduced from £25.99. Auarte’s clip-on keyboard is the lowest-priced option on the market after a 25% discount.

Reviewers on the digital marketplace have expressed satisfaction with their purchase. One four-star reviewer noted that the keyboard fits snugly and significantly improves typing, while others praised its quick connectivity to the console and the battery’s ability to hold a charge for several days. However, it was also mentioned that leaving the keypad on without turning it off when not in use can cause the battery to drain within a couple of hours.

While there is currently no official alternative from Sony, this add-on provides an affordable solution for gamers looking to enhance their typing experience on the PlayStation 5.