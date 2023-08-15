Sony’s PS Plus Premium to Expand with Retro PSP Titles

Sony’s PS Plus Premium is set to add more classic emulated PSP titles for PS5 and PS4. The Taiwanese ratings board has recently classified two retro titles – Tekken 6 and SoulCalibur: Broken Destiny. While Tekken 6 also released on PS3, it’s highly likely that the portable port will be included in this release.

SoulCalibur: Broken Destiny, on the other hand, is particularly notable as it features Kratos as a playable character and has never been released outside of the PSP until now. However, it’s important to note that Bandai Namco has been less inclined to add Trophies to its retro releases, unlike Sony.

Sony has been actively expanding the selection of software for its top-tier subscription. Recent additions include Ape Escape: On the Loose, MediEvil: Resurrection, and Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice, all of which are set to be released today.