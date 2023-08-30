CityLife

Sony Reveals PS Plus Essential Games for September 2023

Sony has announced the lineup of PS Plus Essential games that will be available to members in September 2023. Leading the pack is the open world title Saints Row, developed by Volition. Despite a lukewarm reception upon its initial release, the game has undergone significant updates and now boasts three expansions: The Heist & The Hazardous, Doc Ketchum’s Murder Circus, and A Song of Ice & Dust. For a comprehensive review of the DLC, be sure to check out our Saints Row Expansion Pass Review.

In addition to the game announcements, Sony also revealed that the prices for all three tiers of PS Plus will be increasing significantly. Subscribers can find more information on these price changes on the official Sony website.

