Increased Emphasis on Artificial Intelligence in Q2 Earnings Calls

Companies reporting their second-quarter results placed an even greater emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) compared to the previous quarter. S&P 500 companies, in particular, dedicated significant attention to AI in their presentations. For example, Intel saw a significant increase in AI mentions, from 15 times in April to 58 times in their latest earnings conference. Despite this focus on AI, sales in their data center and AI-related business declined by 15%. The company is working to catch up to competitors such as Nvidia in the AI technology market.

Similarly, Alphabet and Microsoft also showed increased interest in AI during their financial results conference presentations. AI was mentioned 62 times for Alphabet and 58 times for Microsoft, compared to 52 and 35 times, respectively, in their previous conferences.

The widespread discussion of AI corresponds with Wall Street’s positive outlook on generative AI and related technologies. These advancements are expected to revolutionize various industries, leading to increased efficiency and new services. Optimism surrounding AI has contributed to significant growth in the Nasdaq index (+37%) and the S&P 500 (+20%).

According to Reuters analysis, over one-third of S&P 500 companies referenced AI during their Q2 earnings calls, compared to one-quarter of companies in the previous quarter. The terms “AI” or “artificial intelligence” were mentioned 827 times in 76 conversations, totaling 221.

Moreover, AI has extended beyond the technology sector, with companies such as Moody’s and S&P Global discussing the integration of AI into risk assessment software and other areas. Moody’s and S&P Global increased their AI mentions from 3 and 10 times, respectively, in the previous quarter to 58 times each in their latest earnings conference calls.

Additionally, companies like The Travelers Companies, Omnicom, Equifax, and Digital Realty Trust mentioned AI ten times or more during their conferences. Their applications include risk assessment and claims processing in the insurance industry, marketing, and investments in data centers.

Interest in AI is not limited to the United States, as French companies have also discussed AI in their recent conferences.