Proton permeation through two-dimensional crystals facilitated by nanoscale morphology

A new study using high-resolution scanning electrochemical cell microscopy has shed light on the mechanism behind proton permeation through two-dimensional (2D) crystals such as graphene and hexagonal boron nitride (hBN). While these crystals are known to be impermeable to atoms and ions, protons have been found to exhibit high permeability, although the exact mechanism for this has remained unclear. The study found that the permeation of protons through these 2D crystals is not due to structural defects, but rather facilitated by nanoscale non-flatness, such as wrinkles and other features where strain is accumulated.

Previous theories suggested that proton permeation through the crystals occurs via atomic-scale defects in the crystal lattice. However, experiments using mechanically exfoliated graphene, which lacks these defects, did not support this hypothesis. The new study used scanning electrochemical cell microscopy to visualize the distribution of proton currents through graphene and hBN membranes. The results showed that the presence of nanoscale wrinkles and other non-flat features correlated strongly with inhomogeneities in proton transport.

The findings highlight the importance of considering nanoscale morphology as a parameter in controlling the permeability of 2D crystals to protons. This challenges the conventional assumption that these crystals are flat and can only be controlled by adjusting their composition or lattice structure. The study provides valuable insights into proton transport through defect-free 2D crystals and resolves the existing controversy surrounding the mechanism of proton permeation.

Proton transport through 2D crystals has significant implications for various applications, including energy conversion and storage, sensors, and membranes. Understanding the factors that influence proton permeability can guide the design and development of more efficient and selective proton-conductive materials.

