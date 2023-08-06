San Francisco Taxi Workers Alliance Protests Against Expansion of Autonomous Vehicle Fleets

The San Francisco Taxi Workers Alliance is organizing a protest opposing the expansion of autonomous vehicle (AV) fleets in the city. Taxi drivers and their supporters aim to prevent the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) from lifting current restrictions, which would allow companies like Waymo and Cruise to offer driverless commercial passenger services throughout the city, 24/7.

The CPUC has scheduled a meeting to discuss the potential interference of AVs with first responders, with a vote on expanded operations planned for Thursday. Taxi drivers argue that they are the first line of defense against the influx of AI technology and express concerns about the impact on their livelihoods.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has advocated for the collection of more data before making a decision. They point to over 90 complaints about driverless cars received in March and April as evidence of potential issues. The California Department of Motor Vehicles has also received 627 Autonomous Vehicle Collision Reports as of July 25, highlighting concerns surrounding AVs’ ability to handle complex situations.

Taxi drivers claim that the Cruise and Waymo vehicles frequently experience breakdowns, leading to road blockages and disruptions to public transportation. They also argue that AVs interfere with the work of the police and firefighters. Mark Gruberg, a member of the Executive Board of the San Francisco Taxi Workers Alliance, states that AV operations are experimental technology and premature approval from the CPUC would be imprudent.

In addition to the potential loss of jobs, taxi drivers are concerned about the threat posed to those who have purchased a medallion from the city. Over 40 percent of the approximately 700 medallion purchasers have already lost their medallions to foreclosure, and they fear that the remaining medallion holders may face a similar fate once AVs become more prevalent.