CopyRNeRF: Protecting the Intellectual Property of NeRF Models

Neural radiance fields (NeRFs) have emerged as a powerful tool in computer graphics, enabling the representation of 3D scenes and objects using deep neural networks. These models have the ability to synthesize new views, facilitate realistic rendering, and reconstruct scenes from limited data. However, safeguarding the intellectual property of NeRF models poses unique challenges compared to traditional media formats.

To address this issue, a novel solution called CopyRNeRF has been proposed. This solution embeds copyright messages directly into the NeRF model itself, ensuring that copyright information is embedded in the model’s weights and accessible only when rendering protected models. The watermarking process focuses on both invisibility, to prevent visual distortions, and robustness, to enable reliable message extraction under various distortions.

Previous attempts at using invisible watermarks on 2D images did not effectively transmit into NeRF models, compromising the ability to extract the watermark reliably. CopyRNeRF takes a different approach by utilizing a watermarked color representation for rendering, based on a subset of the models. This approach preserves the base representation and ensures invisibility in the rendering samples. Spatial information is also incorporated into the watermarked color representation, ensuring consistency across different viewpoints rendered from NeRF models.

To enhance the robustness of watermark extraction, CopyRNeRF employs distortion-resistant rendering during model optimization. A distortion layer is introduced to ensure reliable watermark extraction even under severe distortions such as blurring, noise, or rotation. Additionally, a random sampling strategy is implemented to enhance the protected model’s robustness against different rendering schemes or sampling strategies.

By introducing CopyRNeRF, researchers aim to provide a solution for protecting the intellectual property of NeRF models. This innovation allows creators in the field of computer graphics to safeguard their digital assets in this emerging domain.