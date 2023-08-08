Prosecraft.io Shuts Down After Backlash from Authors

Prosecraft.io, a data-driven project that utilized novels to analyze writing styles and display word count, passive voice, and other subjective writing-style markers, has recently shut down due to receiving criticism from authors. The project compiled a library of data by utilizing the full text of over 25,000 copyrighted books. Once authors discovered this, they voiced their opposition to the project.

The controversy surrounding Prosecraft.io was further fueled by the use of “AI algorithms.” In a blog post from October 2018, the developer, Benji Smith, explained that these machine-learning algorithms were employed to recognize word usage in different contexts. Over 560 million words from more than 5,800 books written by popular authors were analyzed by the program. However, it is unclear whether the developer had acquired permission to use these works of fiction.

While Prosecraft.io claimed to adhere to the Fair Use doctrine by publishing summary statistics and small snippets while utilizing only portions of the text, the fact that an author’s entire copyrighted work was used without permission for a data training program raised legal and ethical concerns. In response to the backlash, Smith made the decision to voluntarily take down Prosecraft.io.

This incident serves as a significant reminder that authors are unwilling to allow their works to be utilized in training algorithms without their consent. The shutdown of Prosecraft.io highlights the utmost importance of respecting copyright laws and seeking proper permissions when dealing with copyrighted material. It is crucial to acknowledge the rights of content creators and ensure that their work is used in a lawful and ethical manner.