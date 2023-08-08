Opposition to Proposed Nordic Spa Development in St. John’s

A proposed Nordic Spa development in the Blackhead Road area of St. John’s has faced significant opposition from local residents due to concerns about the commercialization of the residential area and potential water usage issues.

During a recent public meeting held by the city, residents expressed their apprehensions about the proposed development. The meeting became heated as residents voiced their concerns.

One of the major worries expressed by residents is the potential impact on water pressure and the depletion of wells in the area due to the spa’s water usage. Concerns were raised about the already low water pressure and the strain the proposed development could put on the water supply.

Although there was some support expressed for the project, it did not come from immediate neighbors of the proposed development.

Today, the city council is scheduled to vote on amendments related to zoning in the area. City staff members have recommended approving the project, subject to a floodplain analysis and confirmation of an adequate water supply on the site.

The outcome of the council’s vote will be decided during their meeting this afternoon.