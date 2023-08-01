CREATE AI Act: Proposed Legislation for National AI Research Infrastructure

Leaders of the Congressional Artificial Intelligence Caucus have introduced the CREATE AI Act, a bill aimed at creating a shared national research infrastructure to support the development of secure and trustworthy AI systems. The legislation seeks to provide researchers and students with increased access to resources for AI research and development.

The proposed National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource would offer computational resources, curated datasets, educational tools, and open AI testbeds. These resources are intended to support the testing and benchmarking of AI technologies manufactured within the United States. The goal is to diversify and expand access to AI systems, ensuring that American leadership in the field is maintained.

The CREATE AI Act has garnered bipartisan support, with a companion bill introduced in the Senate. The legislation is seen as essential for strengthening national security, improving economic competitiveness, and driving groundbreaking scientific research for the betterment of society.

By establishing a national research resource, the bill aims to uphold the United States’ position at the forefront of AI development. It will provide researchers and students from diverse backgrounds with the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of AI technologies.

The CREATE AI Act represents a significant step towards maintaining U.S. leadership in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence. It will foster collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing, ensuring that the country remains proactive in harnessing the potential of AI for various sectors and industries.

